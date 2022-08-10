ATTORNEY MATT DOLAN MOVES TO BLOCH & CHAPLEAU'S EDWARDS AND FRISCO OFFICES
Relocation Means Dolan Now Works Exclusively in the Edwards and Frisco Offices.DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Bloch and Chapleau, LLC is pleased to announce that attorney Matt Dolan recently relocated with his family to the Vail Valley from Denver to work exclusively in our Edwards and Frisco offices. A life-long Coloradoan, Mr. Dolan is a graduate of Colorado State University and the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. Matt has been a litigation attorney at Bloch & Chapleau for over five years and has extensive experience litigating family law cases, including custody disputes, civil cases, criminal defense cases, probate matters, and injury law in Colorado.
According to the firm’s Founding Partner, Joseph Bloch: “Matt Dolan’s move to Bloch & Chapleau’s Edwards and Frisco offices adds another experienced local attorney to provide even more personal service for the firm’s mountain-area clients. We have had offices in the Vail Valley for over thirty years and added a Frisco office several years ago. Mr. Dolan will work out of both offices and is excited to continue his representation of our clients in those areas.”
Mr. Dolan is the current Secretary of the Continental Divide Bar Association for Summit, Eagle, and Lake Counties. He prides himself on being a problem solver enabling him to provide the best results possible for his clients who are going through some of the most difficult times of their lives. While in law school, Mr. Dolan dedicated a substantial portion of his time to working with and defending indigent persons who had been charged with crimes.
If you require legal assistance in Eagle or Summit Counties, call Matt Dolan and Bloch & Chapleau at 970-926-1700.
Matt Dolan
Bloch & Chapleau, LLC
+1 970-926-1700
email us here