MACAU, August 10 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Mulan"

Update Time: 2022-08-10 17:15

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Tropical Storm "Mulan" is gradually moving away from Macao. Due to Mulan’s circulation, Macao will be occasionally affected by strong winds. Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.3 will stay in effect during nighttime. On the other hand, Macao will still be affected by the rainbands of "Mulan" today and tomorrow, and there will be occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms. The public are advised to pay close attention to the latest weather information, take precautions against strong winds, and pay attention to travel safety.

Meanwhile, due to astronomical tide, there will be mild flooding in Inner Harbor area between 7am and 10am tomorrow.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.