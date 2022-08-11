AEROAUTO AND MACA GO RACING INTO THE NEWEST EVTOL PARTNERSHIP

MACA RACING SERIES S-11

STUART, FLORIDA, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Millennia, prior to the Star Wars Land Speeders , there was the MACA EVTOL Racing Series. With their flying race vehicle, the S-11, MACA (www.macaflight.com) is set to take the racing world by storm, showcasing the most exciting race series on the planet. Whether it’s a road track type of race or on the circle tracks highlighting the raw speed and power of these hydrogen powered planes, the S-11 is going to jaw drop even the most doubtful of spectators. “In the past, before brought to the public, automobiles were first introduced on the track and their worth was proven safe. The S-11 will demonstrate to all, that modern modes of personal transportation can be made available to the masses” proclaims Sean Borman, Aeroauto CEO.

Aeroauto (www.aeroautosales.com) is growing again and showing the world it’s become the leader in EVTOL/UAM sales and service, this time extending their reach into the racing world. Aeroauto and MACA Racing have secured a cooperative partnership with Aeroauto to sell the MACA S-11 in their showroom. Aeroauto will also become a major vehicle sponsor once the race series begins. Mr. Borman states “Christian Pineau has created the next Formula One Racing Series and we are honored to become a part of the racing legends to grace the track for generations to come.”

The MACA S-11 is the first hydrogen-powered flying race car of its kind. It is a Zero Emission vehicle leading the way for all other racing series to follow. The vehicle is controlled with a cognitive technology that allows a collision avoidance system with dynamic and predictive maintenance to ensure the ultimate safety of the pilot driver. Its 200kw hydrogen-based engine powering six electric engines will propel its carbon composite spaceframe and driver around the track at speeds up to 155mph. “We are very excited about this new partnership with Aeroauto. Together, we will help the eVTOL industry get the recognition it deserves, starting with different models that will be used in our future Championship Series” states Mr. Pineau CEO.

Aeroauto will be highlighting this incredible limited edition race machine in a prominent space in its showroom for the public to experience. This flying supercar will be the crown jewel for even the most well-versed collector of fine vehicles. Aeroauto’s Showroom is currently located in Stuart Florida at Witham Field at their Flight Academy, SkyBlue Jet Aviation, (www.skyblueja.com). The S-11 will be limited to 100 vehicles sold worldwide and Aeroauto will be the exclusive United States retailer. Come visit the showroom or call 844-FLY-DRIVE for more information on how to obtain this rare and amazing flying race car.

