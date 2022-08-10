August 14 Deadline Approaching for 2022 Tennessee Conservation Raffle

NASHVILLE --- The Aug. 14 entry deadline is closing in for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation's 2022 Conservation Raffle. Ten outstanding outdoor experience packages, plus an additional 100 prizes will be awarded. This year’s Conservation Raffle is highlighted by a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone, a deer hunt on Presidents Island; a Tracker boat, a Tracker 450 ATV, turkey hunting package, waterfowl hunting package, a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoors gift card, a precision long-range shooting package, a Heritage package which includes a Tennessee Henry rifle and four lifetime sportsman licenses. An additional 100 winners will receive a Bone trapper knife. All 10 packages feature additional items and details of the prizes can be found here.

A bonus is in effect for any Tennessee Conservation Raffle ticket. With any ticket purchased, persons can get $20 off any purchase of $100 or more at Academy + Sports Outdoors, 20 percent off onX, and 10 percent off Summit Treestands.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now until midnight Aug. 14. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly.

Ten winning tickets will be drawn in order and those winners will be asked to prioritize their prize choices. The drawing will be Aug. 16 and winners will be announced on Aug. 19 during the meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.

