MEDIA ADVISORY: Aug. 16 Webinar on Stormwater Infrastructure Program and Fall Application Process

Raleigh

Aug 10, 2022

The Division of Water Infrastructure will conduct a webinar about the new Local Assistance for Stormwater Infrastructure Investments (LASII) Program and the Fall 2022 application process on Tuesday, August 16 at 2:30 p.m. Members of the public, potential applicants and interested parties are invited to listen online or by phone. A recording of the webinar will be posted later for those who are unable to attend.

The Division will award approximately $82 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for stormwater projects through its competitive funding process from the newly-created Local Assistance for Stormwater Infrastructure Investments program. Funds are available for cities, counties, regional councils of government and nonprofit partners for construction and planning projects that will improve or create infrastructure for controlling stormwater quantity and quality.

The webinar will include discussion of the administration plan for the LASII program and eligibility for stormwater projects for the Fall 2022 project funding round. The deadline for applying for these projects and other projects utilizing available Division of Water Infrastructure funding programs is 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022.

Who: Division of Water Infrastructure

What: Webinar on Fall 2022 Stormwater Funding and Eligibility through the LASII Program

When: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Via WebEx

Instructions for attending the webinar:

Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e54dafeb41388bba6a385eccd5d3ebcee

Password: NCDWI

By phone:

Call-in #: 415-655-0003

Passcode: 2428 694 0727

Learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure