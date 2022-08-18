Vergence Solutions Acquires IT Consulting Firm
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis IN 8/9/2022
Vergence Solutions, an Indianapolis based 8(a) SDB Certified Business, has acquired IT consulting firm Abstract Technology Group headquartered in Lafayette, IN. Abstract Technology Group provides comprehensive IT solutions including Application Development and Managed Services for small to medium-sized businesses. Abstract boasts over 14 years of delivering IT Executive Management and IT Consulting services to their customers.
“We are very pleased to welcome the Abstract employees and clients to the Vergence family” said Founder and CEO Gabriel Browne. “This exciting transaction is a strategic step for Vergence that is consistent with the goals of designing, implementing, sustaining, and managing our customers IT service requirements.”
The transaction combines two complimentary businesses. “This opportunity further expands the suite of services Abstract is able to offer our customers and Vergence was the ideal partner for us to achieve that. I found Vergence to be aligned with our values and culture in addition to being an excellent home for our employees and clients ” said Abstract Founder and CEO Michael Daugherty. Michael has agreed to join the Vergence Advisory Board in an effort to assist with the transition and also the strategic growth of the combined businesses.
Vergence Solutions is a Small Business 8(a) consulting firm based out of Indianapolis, IN. Vergence works with both federal, state, local and commercial entities, focusing on Business Consulting, Technology Services, and Healthcare Management. According to Vergence Partner and Executive Vice President, Mike Gallagher, “this strategic acquisition of Abstract will increase our IT services portfolio as well as offer our current IT services to an established Abstract customer base. As a proud Purdue University graduate, I am excited to be supporting an esteemed client base in the Lafayette and West Lafayette markets.”
To learn more about both Vergence Solutions and Abstract Technology Group, please visit www.vergencegroup.com, and www.abstracttechgroup.com.
Media Department
Vergence Solutions, an Indianapolis based 8(a) SDB Certified Business, has acquired IT consulting firm Abstract Technology Group headquartered in Lafayette, IN. Abstract Technology Group provides comprehensive IT solutions including Application Development and Managed Services for small to medium-sized businesses. Abstract boasts over 14 years of delivering IT Executive Management and IT Consulting services to their customers.
“We are very pleased to welcome the Abstract employees and clients to the Vergence family” said Founder and CEO Gabriel Browne. “This exciting transaction is a strategic step for Vergence that is consistent with the goals of designing, implementing, sustaining, and managing our customers IT service requirements.”
The transaction combines two complimentary businesses. “This opportunity further expands the suite of services Abstract is able to offer our customers and Vergence was the ideal partner for us to achieve that. I found Vergence to be aligned with our values and culture in addition to being an excellent home for our employees and clients ” said Abstract Founder and CEO Michael Daugherty. Michael has agreed to join the Vergence Advisory Board in an effort to assist with the transition and also the strategic growth of the combined businesses.
Vergence Solutions is a Small Business 8(a) consulting firm based out of Indianapolis, IN. Vergence works with both federal, state, local and commercial entities, focusing on Business Consulting, Technology Services, and Healthcare Management. According to Vergence Partner and Executive Vice President, Mike Gallagher, “this strategic acquisition of Abstract will increase our IT services portfolio as well as offer our current IT services to an established Abstract customer base. As a proud Purdue University graduate, I am excited to be supporting an esteemed client base in the Lafayette and West Lafayette markets.”
To learn more about both Vergence Solutions and Abstract Technology Group, please visit www.vergencegroup.com, and www.abstracttechgroup.com.
Media Department
Vergence Solutions
+1 317-547-4417
info@vergencegroup.com