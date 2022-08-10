Read more about GBI Investigates Shooting in Lanier County

Submit Release
Lakeland, GA (August 10, 2022) – The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age 22, of Douglas, on August 3, 2022, and charged him with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in relation to a shooting that happened on June 18, 2022.  Shamond Campbell, age 18, of Douglas, was previously arrested for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.  Campbell and Snell are at the Lowndes County Jail. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson, age 24, is still wanted on the charges of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas to conduct a death investigation. Three men traveling in a car on Hwy 221 in Lanier County were shot by people in another vehicle on the night of June 18. One of the men died and two were treated for injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 482-3545 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.

