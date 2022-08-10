PG2023 DUBBED AS SINGLE LARGEST UNIFYING EVENT FOR SI

The upcoming 20203 Pacific Games will be the single largest unifying event for the country that will leave a legacy for the young and future generations.

The value of hosting the games was highlighted by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare yesterday when acknowledging an Australian support of nearly SB$100 million towards the games.

The Solomon Islands Government through the National Hosting Authority (NHA) and other associated organisations has committed huge efforts and resources towards the Games with the aim to leave a lasting legacy for the future generations of Solomon Islands.

Sogavare said the 2023 Pacific Games is not just about the ‘two weeks of sporting extravaganza which will bring together more than five thousand people to Honiara in November 2023 for competition and celebrations on theme “Challenge, Celebrate and Unite but it will be one of the unifying event for the nation.

“The 2023 Pacific Games is all about leaving a legacy for our young population, and our future generations and it is the single largest unifying event for our nation,”.

“It is our vision and our hope that the games will continue to unify our nation,” Sogavare said.

The Australian support will contribute largely to the games legacy by improving school facilities and infrastructures which will be used a “Games Villages” to host visiting athletes.

The Pacific Games has become an important catalyst for the government to seek help to assist in refurbishing and in some instances modernize school’s facilities.

-GCU Press