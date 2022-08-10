SIAF, RSIPF patrol deepen engagement with community

AFP officers serving under SIAF and RSIPF officers during their joint foot patrol at Koa Hill community (3)

AFP officers serving under SIAF and RSIPF officers during their joint foot patrol at Koa Hill community (2)

As part of their ongoing community engagement, the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) and Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) conducted a joint foot patrol at Koa Hill community in Central Honiara last week.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers serving under SIAF and RSIPF officers from the National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) and Honiara Central Community Policing (CCCP) participated in the patrol.

The patrol allowed participating officers the chance to interact with community elders and members and talk about issues affecting them and their community.

The children in the community enjoyed seeing the police officers and many accompany them on the patrol in their community. During the visit, the children talked to the police officers and asked questions and were able to get answers.

Raymond Togapada of the NCPD said members of the Koa Hill community have challenged the RSIPF to games of futsal, volleyball and a tug-of-war.

“This challenge is a great opportunity to further engage with the Koa Hill community,” Raymond said.

The RSIPF, community leaders and a local football club have started discussing the idea of staging a community event that would get community members and police officers involved in sport activities.

NCPD Director, Superintendent John Matamaru, said the NCPD will continue to take all opportunities to engage with communities adding “it is terrific that the RSIPF is supported by SIAF members”.

-RSIPF Press