Introducing a new era of reading in Middle Grade novels- First time, gadget experiment done in kid lit

Attention Middle Grade children, Parents, and Teachers; Have you ever seen a children book starting with a Warning for its readers?

UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hanna the Guardian of Nature series starts with a Warning for its readers. Claiming, "It is not an ordinary book; it does not even start in an ordinary way." Then, the book asks its readers to prove their eligibility for reading this series by taking a small love for Nature test, uncovering the mysteries of nature.

This is an interesting e-series and this first book "Born to be Naughty" in this series is a first time experiment ever done in kid lit, in the new era of social media generation children aged 7 to 12 years. It aims to make children understand their emotions, diversity of the world and to use their energies positively by connecting with the nature around them. Children all around the world will connect to observe the actual meaning of diversity in this world by the same internet hash tags given in the book tasks during the story. Which will help kids all around the world realize that kids everywhere in the world are same in terms of having fun in life but there are always cultural differences everywhere in the world and we should always have acceptance for others in our life. Moreover, kids will realize that working together is fun and together they have the power to protect this nature.

Writing for children should always be humorous, as children should enjoy themselves being a kid. This is the reason for the main character Hanna in this series to be a naughty, mischievous 9-year-old girl.

"The only person I am afraid of in this world is me myself."

That's Hanna's motto for naughtiness.

Meeting Hanna can help you solve the most complicated equation:

Naughty + Guardian of Nature = ?

Confused

Do not confuse your head with Guardian and naughtiness going hand in hand. As right from the start this is an in-your-face first person story. Hanna is an engaging and interesting character, breaking the fourth wall constantly, commenting to the reader, laughing with and at the reader and even taunting the reader. (She was born to be naughty, remember). Having no siblings but a strong lovable bond with her understanding mother cherish the story of this naughty young girl. When 9-year-old Hanna's mischievous spirit is about to press her to one of her most daring thrills yet, Hanna discovers an unfortunate baby bird. Becoming a parent figure starts to reveal a special gift of God in her. But the naughtiness does not end here as she doubles her naughtiness with the perfect addition of this new best friend forever in her life.

Hanna the Guardian of Nature e-series, book# 1, "Born to be Naughty" will be publishing on 13 August 2022 on Amazon and on Black Friday 13 November 2022 on Kobo.

About the Author

I am a super mom. When I started writing my series with my 3 naughty kids jumping and bumping, every where and every time all around me, I realized my power. Writing is my happiness. It gives my life meaning beyond my existence. More about me, I hold a master's degree in marketing. I am the first international Children author from Pakistan writing an e-series for children. Every day was a challenge for me in my journey as an international children author but I never lose hope at any point in my life.

I was recently interviewed for a live Tv show in California for my book.

I recently wrote an article for my book, which is approved for publishing by kids-bookreview.com (world's best and top platform for kid's books). It shall be published in their guest posts on 7 September 2022.

Famous book blog of UK Renaissance Writer reviews:

I found Hanna to be an engaging character, and since the book is 100% about her, this is important. This is an interesting experiment in what could be a new genre of children’s literature, a book/internet hybrid between a blog and a novel.

Recommended for tech-savvy children ages 7 to 12.

