Advanced Biofuels Canada announces addition of seven clean fuel allies to membership
Interest in expanded production and use of non-fossil clean fuels in Canada increases with the release of the Clean Fuels RegulationVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) welcomes seven new companies to the national industry association’s membership. The new members, which include marketers, producers, distributors, and technology/service providers, will contribute to the association's work to increase the use of renewable fuels in Canada.
“The addition of new members grows ABFC’s ability to expand demand for low carbon fuels, and to secure competitive production support programs to build new domestic capacity,” said Ian Thomson, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada.
- 3Degrees mission is to enable companies to take urgent action on climate change. In the transportation space this means helping organizations quantify their transportation-related emissions and take advantage of incentives for using low-carbon fuels, including biomass-derived electricity, and renewable natural gas.
- Christianson PLLP provides compliance services under RFS2, California's LCFS, and other low carbon fuels programs in the United States of America. They support other members in the industry by authoring market studies and reports, providing clients with grant-writing support and submission, and by offering back-office services related to payroll, administration, insurance or benefits, and financial auditing.
- Expander Energy Inc. is a leading developer and licensor of processes to produce next generation Renewable Net-Zero Carbon Intensity fuels. Their bio-synthetic fuels are “drop-in” and can be used in all existing diesel and jet engines.
- Farmers Business Network (FBN) is an independent agricultural tech platform with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world, while working towards a sustainable future. FBN has set out to redefine value and convenience for farmers by helping reduce the cost of production and maximize the value of their crops through data analytics and a direct to customer E-commerce platform.
- Murex is a marketer, trader, and distributor to global markets of a range of biofuels including ethanol, renewable diesel, and other liquid petroleum products.
- Parkland is Canada's and the Caribbean’s largest, and one of America’s fastest growing, independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products and a leader in the production of next generation renewable fuels through novel methods at the Parkland Burnaby Refinery.
- Spartan Controls is a leading provider of automation valves, measurement, process control, solutions, and services that are used in all process industries including biofuels in Western Canada. For over 55 years, Spartan has provided customers with high performance solutions, industry expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training-Delivering the value customers want.
“It is evident that with the recent publication of the final Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) that fuel suppliers, including Canada’s refiners, are moving rapidly to incorporate low-carbon renewable content in their products. We anticipate that new entrants, along with new low carbon fuel production capacity, will increase competition and ensure that Canadians have affordable fuel options.
Advanced Biofuels Canada has established a set of ‘caucuses’ to focus on policy issues and opportunities in emergent sectors, such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), advanced marine fuels, and refining (co-processing and/or co-refining renewable hydrocarbon fuels at petroleum refineries). “These sub-sectors are experiencing rapid expansion,” observed Thomson, “we’re working to support our members’ investments in fuel production capacity and distribution.”
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production, with over 17 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators, leading service providers, and clean liquid fuels distributors. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
Ian Thomson
Advanced Biofuels Canada
ithomson@advancedbiofuels.ca
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn