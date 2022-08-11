Gamma Law Expands US-Japan Practice Area
Media and Technology-Focused Law Firm Adds Two Rising Stars in IP
We have always prided ourselves on leveraging our unique combination of capabilities that makes us the ideal partner for US-Japanese business ventures.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamma Law, a premier specialty law firm supporting clients involved in high-growth and emerging media and technology sectors, today announced two additions to its trans-Pacific intellectual team. Gamma Law’s global practice serves Japanese media and technology companies doing business in the United States and US companies.
— David B. Hoppe
The new members joining the established team of seasoned lawyers are Yusuke Hisashi, of counsel and Koji Tomimoto, on secondment from a leading Japanese firm.
Hisashi is an intellectual property attorney experienced in media and technology transactions, having served in Japan’s Patent and Intellectual Property Right Protection offices.
“Yusuke brings a comprehensive understanding of US and Japanese business cultures and contracts, negotiation, and licensing customs,” noted Gamma Law Managing Partner David B. Hoppe. “His work as an independent counsel and as an in-house legal consultant for a major entertainment streaming service in Tokyo gives him a firm understanding of content licensing, contracts, acquisitions and negotiations. That work and his experience with investment firms, technology service providers and government agencies will prove invaluable as a member of the Gamma Law team.”
Hisashi’s previous work within the Japanese civil service includes managing counterfeiting cases, resolving trademark disputes and implementing protections against counterfeit Japanese products.
He is a graduate of the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University.
Tomimoto, who comes to Gamma Law on secondment from his position as an associate with the international law firm Kitahama Partners in Osaka, also practices primarily in the area of intellectual property, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and international business. He has represented clients in dispute resolutions, negotiations, and agreement due diligence.
He earned his law degree from Kyoto University.
“We are fortunate to welcome Yusuke and Koji and are excited about the skills they bring to Gamma Law,” Hoppe said. “We have always prided ourselves on leveraging our unique combination of capabilities that makes us the ideal partner for US-Japanese business ventures. Yusuke and Koji’s addition only raises the level of hands-on legal counsel we can deliver for a select group of clients.”
About Gamma Law
Gamma Law is a specialty law firm providing premium support to select clients in cutting-edge media/tech industry sectors. We have deep expertise in video games and esports, VR/AR/XR, digital media and entertainment, and blockchain, and were early movers in these areas. Our clients range in size from founders and emerging businesses to multinational enterprises, but all of them benefit from our deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the business verticals in which they operate. Because of our experience working in these fast-moving, dynamic industries, we are able to provide value-added and highly-efficient support to our clients, giving them an edge in the competitive environments in which they operate.
Scott Smith
Gamma Law
+14159010510 ext.
ssmith@gammalaw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn