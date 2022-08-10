SR 143 closed between I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) Friday, Aug. 12, to Monday, Aug. 15

PHOENIX –The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists with plans to use State Route 143 this weekend to allow extra time and be ready to use detours while crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project set up work zones and conduct utility work.

Southbound SR 143 will be closed between the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug 14. The following ramps will also be closed:

The ramps from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound SR 143.

The southbound SR 143 on-ramps at Washington Street, Sky Harbor Boulevard and University Drive.

Northbound SR 143 will be closed between I-10 and Washington Street from 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug 15. The following ramps and local streets will also be closed:

The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143.

The northbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive.

Northbound 48th Street between Broadway Road and I-10.

Drivers on eastbound I-10 will not be able to access northbound SR 143.

Detours

Southbound SR 143 detour: Use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10 to access destinations south of the closure.

Northbound SR 143 detour: Use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access destinations north of the closure.

Airport traffic: From westbound I-10, use eastbound Buckeye Road to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. East Valley drivers should use 44th Street to access the airport.

###

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.