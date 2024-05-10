ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 10-13) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require weekend closures or lane restrictions along stretches of Phoenix-area freeways, including southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes if necessary while the following weekend restrictions are in place May 10-13:

Southbound I-17 closed between State Route 74 and Loop 303 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 13) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road closed. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Primary Detour : Exit southbound I-17 to westbound SR 74 and use southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound Loop 303.

Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Broadway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 13) for pavement improvement work. Both US 60 ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Warner, Elliot and Guadalupe roads also closed. Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using the northbound Price frontage road before connecting with northbound Loop 101 beyond the closure. Other local routes include northbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 13) for lane marking work. Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Power and Ellsworth roads closed. Detour : Eastbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue, to travel beyond the closure.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th Street and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (May 11) for construction. Eastbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed. Detour : Consider using the eastbound I-10 HOV ramp to eastbound US 60. Please Note : The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 10 p.m. Friday (May 10) for reconstruction. Consider exiting at Elliot Road and following detour signs. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com .