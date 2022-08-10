Tour the Tennessee State Library & Archives This Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee State Library & Archives is offering guided tours of their new facility at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N. the northeast corner of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville this Saturday, Aug. 13.

The family-friendly tours led by Library & Archives staff begin every hour, on the hour, starting at 10 a.m. with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. This event is free to the public.

"There is something for everyone interested in Tennessee history and culture at the Library & Archives," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I encourage you to join us for this free, family-friendly event and explore the incredible resources at the Library & Archives."

The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and preserves books, records and other documents of historical and reference value, focusing on items about Tennessee and Tennesseans.

The Library & Archives is home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee's three Constitutions, letters from Tennessee's three presidents, records from 55 former Tennessee governors, the archives of state government, records from every Tennessee courthouse and the original records of the State of Franklin.

"The Library & Archives is home to wide-ranging collections housed in our beautiful new building," said Jamie Ritter, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist. "We are excited to welcome visitors for a behind-the-scenes look at how we preserve Tennessee's history for current and future generations."

The Library & Archives lobby featuring interactive exhibits highlighting the state's most precious historical documents, is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The library, microfilm and manuscripts reading rooms are open for research Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

For more information about the Library & Archives call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.