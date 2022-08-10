It’s time to apply for FWC’s School Fishing Club Program

Back-to-school season is underway and Florida parents, teachers and school staff can apply for funding to support school fishing clubs for students. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) 2022-23 School Fishing Club Program, previously named the High School Fishing Program, offers school fishing clubs or teams the opportunity to apply for the Florida R3 Fishing Grant. The application period is open now until Sept. 16, 2022. This grant program is focused on engaging youth anglers to ensure the future of fishing in Florida.

The Florida Sport Fish Restoration R3 Fishing Grant will award up to 40 high school fishing clubs or teams $500 to assist with club expenses, the purchase of fishing licenses or gear for participants. Participating clubs and teams will receive an updated educational curriculum comprised of lessons and activities on fisheries conservation and resource management, plus a chance to win prizes by completing the program’s Conservation Project.

“The School Fishing Club program is an important program for teaching the next generation of anglers about ethical angling and conservation in Florida,” says Director of Marine Fisheries Management, Jessica McCawley. “I look forward to seeing the hard work and creativity each club puts into their conservation project activities each year to help preserve the health and quality of aquatic habitats.”

The grant program is open to new or existing freshwater and/or saltwater fishing clubs or teams at public, private, and charter schools throughout Florida. To be considered for the grant, school fishing clubs or teams must have a minimum of five members and be represented by a school faculty member or parent who will follow the provided instructor’s manual.

The deadline for submitting applications is Sept. 16, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET. The application can be found online at MyFWC.com/SFC by scrolling down to “Florida’s R3 Fishing Grant Program”. Applicants can complete the form online or download the application to submit by mail or email. Please submit the downloaded applications to R3Fishing@MyFWC.com or mail them to:

FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management

Attn: School Fishing Club Program Grant

620 S. Meridian St., Tallahassee, FL 32399.

The 2022-23 School Fishing Club Program is supported by partners including Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Pure Fishing, Coastal Conservation Association and Baitstick Fishing. Contact Brandon Stys at Brandon.Stys@MyFWC.com or 850-617-6012 for more information.