PCS International Acquires Marcor Technologies

PCS a Chicagoland-based technology service provider, is excited to announce that it has acquired the assets of Marcor Technologies of Naperville, IL.

We are thrilled Rob Hart and Marcor have chosen PCS International to support their clients. Both our companies have a long history of helping our clients succeed and combined we can do even more.”
— Ron Searle, President, and founder of PCS International
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCS International (PCS), a Chicagoland-based technology service provider, is excited to announce that it has acquired the assets of Marcor Technologies of Naperville, IL. This acquisition is strategic to PCS’ growth due to Marcor’s geography and similar client verticals such as schools, professional service, and manufacturing. PCS is excited to have the Marcor team continue to provide the highest level of customer service to both Marcor and PCS clients.

Marcor Technologies’ clients will also have immediate access to the PCS sister companies: PCS Cloud Solutions and Business CyberSecurity Solutions, allowing them a one-stop shopping experience for all their technology needs.

“I can’t imagine a better fit – definitely a Win – a Win for my clients and friends of the organization!” said Rob Hart, President and founder of Marcor Technologies.

Amount, terms, and conditions related to the deal are not being disclosed. Transworld Business Advisors of Naperville served as a financial consultant to Marcor Technologies; PCS International represented themselves with no outside third-party advisors.

About PCS International:
With locations both downtown and the Chicagoland suburbs, they have 35 years of experience supporting the technology needs of companies of all sizes and industries across Northeastern Illinois.

During COVID-19, PCS International has been well positioned to help our clients adjust to the rapidly changing technology landscape that a decentralized workforce brings, including the challenges that come with networks, cloud hosting, and cyber security. Additionally, we have been assisting many private schools with the move to effective and engaging remote learning models.

Ron Searle
PCS International
+1 847-348-3900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Distribution channels: IT Industry


