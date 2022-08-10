Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 11, 2022
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|
Butler
|
City of Middletown
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Clermont
|
Clermont County
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Columbiana
|
Knox Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Chagrin Falls Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Strongsville
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Defiance
|
City of Defiance, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Defiance County Transportation Improvement District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
Powell Community Improvement Corporation
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Erie
|
Huron Public Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Oakstone Community School
|
FFR IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Geauga
|
Geauga County
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Henry
|
Henry County Landfill
|
|
Financial Assurance Certification
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lawrence
|
Buckeye Joint County Insurance Council
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Licking
|
Licking County Children and Families First Council
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Mahoning
|
SACRED ARMS, INC.
|
MED
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Village of Poland
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Marion
|
Marion County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
Piqua Public Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
City of Clayton
|
FFR
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Huber Heights
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Miamisburg
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Trotwood
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Union
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Montgomery County Regional Radio Council
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/16/2021
|
|
|
|
Preble
|
Marion Lawrence Memorial Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Ross
|
Ross County
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Shelby
|
City of Sidney
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Summit
|
City of Twinsburg
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Tuscarawas
|
Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Warren
|
City of Lebanon
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Mason
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wayne
|
Canaan Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
City of Wooster
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.