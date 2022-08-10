Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Butler City of Middletown IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Clermont Clermont County IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Columbiana Knox Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Chagrin Falls Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 City of Strongsville 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Defiance City of Defiance, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Defiance County Transportation Improvement District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Delaware Powell Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Erie Huron Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin Oakstone Community School FFR IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Geauga Geauga County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Hamilton Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Henry Henry County Landfill Financial Assurance Certification 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lawrence Buckeye Joint County Insurance Council IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Licking Licking County Children and Families First Council 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning SACRED ARMS, INC. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Poland 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Marion Marion County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Miami Piqua Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery City of Clayton FFR 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Huber Heights IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Miamisburg IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Trotwood IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Union IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery County Regional Radio Council 01/01/2021 TO 12/16/2021 Preble Marion Lawrence Memorial Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ross Ross County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Shelby City of Sidney IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Summit City of Twinsburg IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Tuscarawas Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Warren City of Lebanon 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Mason IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Wayne Canaan Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 City of Wooster IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

