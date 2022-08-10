Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

Butler

City of Middletown

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont County

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Knox Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Chagrin Falls Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Strongsville

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Defiance

City of Defiance, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Defiance County Transportation Improvement District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Powell Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Erie

Huron Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Oakstone Community School

FFR  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

Geauga County

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Henry

Henry County Landfill

 

Financial Assurance Certification

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence

Buckeye Joint County Insurance Council

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Licking County Children and Families First Council

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

SACRED ARMS, INC.

MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Poland

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Marion

Marion County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Piqua Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Clayton

FFR

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Huber Heights

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Miamisburg

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Trotwood

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Union

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery County Regional Radio Council

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/16/2021

 

 

 

Preble

Marion Lawrence Memorial Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ross

Ross County

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

City of Sidney

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

City of Twinsburg

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Warren

City of Lebanon

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Mason

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wayne

Canaan Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Wooster

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

