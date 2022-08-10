Free Virtual Audit Training Conference Offered by Auditor's Office

The State Auditor’s Office will be holding its first-ever audit conference offered virtually on Wednesday, August 31 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The conference — an Audit Summit — is geared towards providing training and helpful resources to local governments and is free to attend.

Topics of the conference include:

Budgeting process, and how to present budgets

Law changes that impact audit requirements

CARES funding

Audit report overview

Question and answer session

“Our team is committed to providing the resources and training necessary to help local governments thrive,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “This conference is another avenue of reaching our communities to help prevent problems before they occur.”

To learn more and to sign up, visit: ndsao.link/Audit-Summit