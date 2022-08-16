Dental Implants Available from Center Valley Dental

Center Valley Dental is offering dental implants in Center Valley, PA.

Dental implants from Center Valley Dental have a success rate of over 90%.

CENTER VALLEY , PA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A missing tooth or teeth can be detrimental to a person’s self-esteem. However, affordable dental implants are available at Center Valley Dental. Working closely with patients and offering supplemental procedures like bone grafts and sinus lifts, the team at Center Valley Dental will ensure patients make a strong candidate for the life-changing procedure.

Dental implants use a titanium screw to replace a missing tooth root. Then, an abutment and custom-made crown are added to give the implants its natural look and feel. If a patient has missing teeth or is at risk of losing them due to disease, age, or accident, then they are qualified for implants. They should also be without any gum diseases or tooth decay, which could spread from tooth to tooth and affect the success rate of the implant.

“Jawbone strength and density is another important factor in dental implant success,” adds Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Center Valley. Supplemental procedures like bone grafts are included in the price of dental implants from Center Valley Dental and can help strengthen a patient’s jawbone.

During a consultation, Dr. Lang and his team will walk patients through the dental implants procedure and help them improve the likelihood of the surgery’s success.

