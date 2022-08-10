Trusted digital forensic solutions from Grayshift and Belkasoft help ensure public safety
Leading digital forensics and incident response innovator Belkasoft officially partners with Grayshift and joins their Technology Alliances Program (TAP)
Belkasoft is proud to announce a new partnership with Grayshift—together our trusted digital forensic solutions help ensure public safety.”SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, leading digital forensics and incident response innovator Belkasoft officially partnered with Grayshift and joins their Technology Alliances Program (TAP). The Belkasoft DFIR Software Suite will couple nicely with Grayshift’s powerful mobile extraction capabilities and together contribute a comprehensive set of tightly integrated software tools for fast, effective and forensically sound digital investigations. Belkasoft Evidence Center X can import, scan and analyze GrayKey images to maximize productivity and expose case-critical evidence.
— Yuri Gubanov
"The entire Belkasoft team is proud and excited about this new partnership with Grayshift, a world leader in mobile device acquisition—says Yuri Gubanov, Founder and CEO of Belkasoft, —Belkasoft’s unparalleled DFIR Software Suite and ability to import, scan and analyze GrayKey images maximizes productivity and clearly surfaces case critical evidence.”
Law enforcement investigators consistently search for the best analysis toolset to use with Grayshift’s mobile device acquisition capabilities and their GrayKey image format. With Belkasoft’s ability to work with mobile and computer devices as well as IoT and cloud data, that search is over. Belkasoft Evidence Center X can import, scan and analyze GrayKey images and decrypt, parse and analyze those images to maximize productivity and expose case critical evidence.
“We are excited to welcome Belkasoft to the Grayshift Technology Alliance Program, which was launched to verify and support the interoperability of digital forensics technologies for law enforcement and government investigative agencies. Belkasoft has a strong reputation in digital forensics and its Evidence Center X solution is well regarded among comprehensive forensic tools,” said Kerry Armistead, Vice President of Product at Grayshift. “We look forward to partnering with Belkasoft to bring to market trusted digital forensic solutions that resolve critical investigations swiftly and ensure public safety.”
About Belkasoft
Founded in 2002, Belkasoft is a global leader in digital forensics software that is used by customers in law enforcement, the intelligence community and forensic laboratories in over 130 countries worldwide. The Belkasoft DFIR Software Suite of advanced yet intuitive tools are used to acquire and analyze digital evidence from a wide variety of devices and digital sources in the global fight against violent crime as well as financial crimes like fraud, larceny and embezzlement. For more information, visit https://belkasoft.com.
About Grayshift
Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company’s innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by over 1200 agencies across 35 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.grayshift.com.
Eric Daniels
Belkasoft LLC
+1 6502720384
email us here