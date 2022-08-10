Cardiovascular Associates of America Confirms Two Executive Hires, Whitney Griffin and Tom Schwallie
Griffin Joins as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, and Schwallie as Chief Development Officer Effective Immediately
I am very excited and honored to work with Whitney and Tom. They are highly accomplished and successful leaders, bringing strong experience and expertise to CVAUSA. ”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the appointment of two leading executives, Whitney Griffin, vice president, financial planning and analysis and Tom Schwallie, chief development officer. These key strategic hires further showcase the rapid growth CVAUSA is achieving under CVAUSA’s chief executive officer, Tim Attebery.
— Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA
Griffin is a senior leader in finance with 20 years of experience in publicly and privately held companies. She has extensive knowledge in financial planning and analysis, reporting and finance technologies. Prior to joining CVAUSA, Whitney worked at United Surgical Partners International where she was the director of finance for one of the largest ambulatory surgery platforms in the US with more than 430 surgical facilities.
“CVAUSA is on a mission to transform cardiovascular patient care through strategic support of our cardiovascular specialist partners,” said Whitney Griffin, vice president, financial planning, and analysis. “This is an area I am very passionate about and look to advance this field under the leadership of Tim and his team.”
Schwallie also brings a deep bench with more than 20+ years of highly successful M&A leadership to CVAUSA and for the past 15 years he has exclusively focused on the healthcare vertical. Prior to joining CVAUSA, Tom was the chief growth officer at Duly Health and Care in Chicago, IL. There he developed corporate infrastructure and processes for inorganic growth initiatives and created a national pipeline of potential targets.
“I am excited to join the leading provider of cardiovascular services in the US, said Tom Schwallie, chief development officer, CVAUSA. “By offering independent physicians an avenue to better treat their patients, our strong and dedicated leadership team will disrupt the status quo and deliver better outcomes for all.”
“I am very excited and honored to work with Whitney and Tom. They are highly accomplished and successful leaders, bringing strong experience and expertise to CVAUSA. CVAUSA is growing quickly, primarily because our strategic vision, proprietary solutions, and unique resources are resonating with cardiovascular groups around the country,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer, CVAUSA. “The addition of Whitney and Tom will enable us to accelerate our growth and increase the value we bring to our partners.”
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
For General Press Inquiries:
Andrea Morgan
Amorgan26@outlook.com
917-213-5506
Andrea Morgan
Cardiovascular Associates of America
+1 9172135506
email us here