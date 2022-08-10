Never Give Up Day August 18th: a global celebration day
On Never Give Up Day we convince ourselves and the world that we are strong, determined and able to achieve our goals”NIGERIA , August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 50 cities across the US and Canada have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day. The Mayoral proclamations signal the city's role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of their communities. Never Give Up Day is coming as a calling for millions of people in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Africa and other parts of the world.
— Mr Never Give Up
Never Give Up Day is a global celebration day focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. While many people focus on one aspect of "Never Give Up", dealing with physical or mental exhaustion, Never Give Up Day can be anything that contributes to our society and the changes we want to make in this world, like fighting climate change, illness and poverty. Never Give Up Day is dedicated to all the people who go beyond their means to give the best of their abilities to achieve their goals, despite the challenges they face. Celebrating Never Give Up Day not only feels great, but it reinforces the behavior we want to show up when we face a new challenge or opportunity.
Never Give Up Day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
10 Reasons why we celebrate Never Give Up Day:
1. It is the perfect day for acknowledging the resilience and determination of millions of people who never give up
2. It is the perfect day for putting your health and social care providing work and service at the center of attention
3. It is the perfect day for taking pride in everything you've survived, overcome and defeated
4. It is the perfect day for encouraging and educating people to persist through their challenges
5. It is the perfect day for honoring those whose life's stories inspire others to never give up
6. It is the perfect day for bringing communities together to promote the spirit of never giving up
7. It is the perfect day for marking an anniversary and the accomplishments achieved over the years.
8. It is the perfect day to remind ourselves of all the times we thought that we were on the brink of giving up, but we got through another day,
another month, and another year.
9. It is the perfect day for showing ourselves and the world that we are strong, determined and able to achieve our goals
10.It is the perfect day for people to thank their spouses or partners who stayed with them through the whole journey, when things got the toughest, they never gave up on each other and got through this together.
"Resilience is the ability to cope with the loss, change, and trauma that have been inevitable parts of life. We all go through difficult times, we all experience disappointment, loss, change, and we all feel sad, anxious, and stressed at various times in our lives. Building a mindset of determination can get through even the darkest days."
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausaw (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw
for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
USA: (929) 388 2146
Canada: (647) 243 7276
info@nevergiveupday.com
Alain Horowitz
Never Give Up
929-388-2146
email us here
Never give up