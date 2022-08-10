Statement on Invest Nova Scotia Executive Chair

CANADA, August 10 - Today, Tom Hickey notified me of his resignation as Executive Chair of Invest Nova Scotia. I have reluctantly accepted his resignation.

Public service, in all of its forms, requires great sacrifice from those who take on the challenge, and I appreciate Mr. Hickey’s candour in assessing his capacity to make the sacrifices necessary to provide the level of attention that Invest Nova Scotia requires. I want to thank him for his long career of service to the province.

The Minister and Department of Economic Development will lead Invest Nova Scotia to ensure a smooth leadership succession during this time of transition.

Nova Scotia can, and must be, one of the best places in the world for any entrepreneur who has big dreams and a willingness to work hard to realize them. With its expanded and reinvigorated mandate, the new Invest Nova Scotia will continue to play a key role in our government’s economic strategy, and I look forward to working with this organization to deliver the bigger investments, better jobs and brighter future that Nova Scotians deserve.

