OpenLM Cloud Portal - A Launchpad to the Cloud

OpenLM has revamped the Cloud Portal to a whole new platform to provide an array of products to provide an unmatched experience to its customers.

SAN FRANSISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLM, the Israel-based software license management firm that has been helping organizations to stretch their software licenses is now on to the clouds. One of the most trusted names in managing engineering and specialty software licenses, OpenLM has revamped the Cloud Portal to a whole new platform to provide an array of products to provide an unmatched experience to its customers. OpenLM is offering this ‘Platform as a Service or PaaS’ to its existing and new clients.Based out of Israel, this tech organization is among the ‘Gartner Software Asset Management Market Guide, Sep 2021’ recognized global vendors. OpenLM provides software license monitoring, automation, and management of any legacy engineering and specialty software applications such FlexLM, Sentinel, DSLS, IBM, Siemens, Bentley, Reprise, LM-X, Nvidia, Ansys, ESRI, Adobe, Salesforce, and more.And now, OpenLM takes its array of innovations to the cloud with three of its new products within its OpenLM Cloud Portal (two more will be available soon):Software License Management Cloud - provides all the essential engineering and specialty software license tracking capabilities and reports you need.Directory Sync (DSS) - enables organizations to synchronize their OpenLM database with their primary directory service.OneDirectorySync - enables you to manage only one directory while OpenLM will do the rest.It’s a one-stop secure portal that provides not just IT asset monitoring, rich reports, and cost-effective solutions but also role-based access control for different types of users With OpenLM OneDirectorySync, connect OpenLM with the organization's primary/master directory such as Google, AWS, Apache, etc for seamless onboarding and off- boarding.The OpenLM Software License Management Cloud promises hassle-free configuration. Meaning, unlike before, installations would not be required anymore. Also, this new Cloud Portal would be highly cost-effective as it eliminates the requirement of high-end or much hardware infrastructure.Be it accessing or managing license data, OpenLM Cloud Portal would give the freedom to customers to manage their data at their fingertips while ensuring an unbreachable and secured environment via OpenID Connect and OAuth 2.0 protocols.Customers can now gain complete visibility of their license usage through OpenLM Software License Management Cloud. The Cloud Portal would provide real-time insights on license usage, shelfware licenses, overused licenses, underutilized licenses, true denial requests, session-wise license usage, license activity details, procurement, historical license usage stats, etc. while minimizing or zeroing all audit and compliance risks. Organizations can utilize more while spending as less as possible on software applications.Furthermore, using OpenLM Cloud Portal/Platform, clients would not require any additional hardware to host the OpenLM Server. They have automated all the bug fixing, upgrades, and other maintenance requirements. Above all, all the maintenance will be undertaken by the OpenLM expert team.Whether enterprise, SME, or start-up, the OpenLM Cloud Portal ensures easy tracking and monitoring of all types of software licenses. Adding more, organizations can easily govern all their licenses while optimizing their utilization and staying compliant, and reducing overall license costs.While the offerings might sound over the clouds, customers can easily avail a 30-days trial period to test and evaluate the OpenLM Cloud Portal.Organizations planning or looking to shift to the cloud can get in touch with OpenLM to know more about its Cloud Portal and get started with optimizing their software licenses and their usage.About OpenLM:OpenLM ( www.openlm.com ) is one of the global leading vendors of engineering and specialtysoftware license management solutions (source: Gartner Sep 2021 Software Asset Management Market Guide, 2021). It provides software license management solutions both on-premise (Product Name: OpenLM Software License Management; old name: OpenLM for Engineering Licensing) and on-cloud (Product Name: Software License Management Cloud; old name: OpenLM Cloud). OpenLM’s customers have been using its cloud offerings since 2018. Founded in 2007, today OpenLM has more than 1000 global customers. Almost 10% of these customers belong to the ‘Fortune 1000’ club and 400 of them are from the US.OpenLM currently operates across Israel, the USA, Europe, Japan, France, Moldova, India, Germany, Austria, and emerging countries like Australia, Malaysia, China, Thailand, LATAM, and others. OpenLM has partnerships with traditional software asset management players, such as ServiceNow, and LicenseExpertConsultants.Serving across 15+ industries - Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering Services,Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Semiconductors, Energy, Power &Utility, Gaming, Government, Telecommunication, Mining, Electronics,Construction, and more, OpenLM has an NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 4.6. (Source: OpenLM Customer Satisfaction Survey).OpenLM Cloud is monitoring, optimizing, and governing both engineering, specialty software licenses, and web-based SaaS applications like FlexLM, Sentinel, OpenText, Siemens, SOLIDWORKS, Adobe Cloud, Matlab, Workday, Salesforce, Office 365, Autodesk, Slack, Postman, etc. OpenLM monitors web-based applications with the help of OpenLM Workstation Agent deployment on a user's workstation or standalone node or OpenLM Browser Extension. Thus, improving license utilization/availability and cutting licensing costs. OpenLM provides multiple pre-built API integrations, such as AutoCAD plugin, etc.OpenLM PromisesOne global platform to manage licensesAn improved end-user experience at a minimal costVisibility of the organization’s software assetsInsights to foster data-driven decisionsRole-based permission systemIntegration with other systems (for example ServiceNow)Support for federated SSOMonitoring of SaaS or web-based applicationsOne can check OpenLM’s new pricing model here: https://www.openlm.com/pricing/ Any business queries can be sent through the ‘Contact Us’ page: https://www.openlm.com/contact-us/ . Their contact numbers: Israel - +972 4 6308447, USA - +1 619 831 0029, Japan - +81 505 893 6263, India: + 91 98311 72694 UK:View OpenLM'sCase Studies: https://www.openlm.com/openlm_case_studies/ Customer Testimonials: https://www.openlm.com/project/customer-testimonials/ Customers' reviews in Capterra: https://www.capterra.com/p/119292/OpenLM/ Supported, and monitored license managers here: https://www.openlm.com/license-manager-capabilities/ Check OpenLM's Brand video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2Vh83IXa5g

