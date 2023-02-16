Submit Release
New browser extension pays users for their attention

Comrade Attention Cash Back

A new shopping extension - Comrade

An innovative, unique model allows users to earn money for the attention they give to advertising.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comrade Technologies Inc. is excited to announce the public release of its new consumer-facing browser extension which pays users through a new concept called Attention Cash Back. Comrade's business model revolves around the idea that users deserve to be paid for the time they spend seeing and engaging with advertising.

"With Comrade, users only receive recommendations related to products they seek and get paid for the attention they give them. Advertisers would reach those users with highly relevant offers in the right place at the right time when they are more likely to take a genuine interest and potentially become a customer. It's always a win-win." said Sami Baddar, CEO and Co-Founder of Comrade.

The core product has been in development for almost three years, launching its Beta program in April 2022. After a successful Beta, the team behind Comrade is confident that it's ready for general release.

Comrade can display ads anywhere as long as the user is using the extension. A user may be about to get a Netflix subscription and receive a better offer from Hulu in real-time, right on Netflix's website. Such hyper-targeting is impossible to achieve with any other platform, and when it is, it usually requires massive data collection practices.

Comrade takes a different approach by matching relevant recommendations with a user's browsing activity in real-time and deletes everything else immediately and permanently. This achieves a very high level of targeting while always protecting the user's privacy.

The extension is currently available to United States users, and the team plans to add more regions gradually, starting from Canada and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit the official website, www.cmrd.com, and the chrome store extension, https://bit.ly/3XC9X7s.
Media inquiries: press@cmrd.com
Media kit: www.cmrd.com/press

Sami Baddar
Comrade Technologies Inc
+1 888-575-1225
press@cmrd.com

Comrade - Get paid for your attention

