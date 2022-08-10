Working Safely – Health & Safety is an integral part of any business
The benefits of Working Safely training to businesses or organisations, providing the skills to protect their workers, customers and site visitors.
Attendance at the Working Safely Centaur Training course has helped a wide range of businesses achieve greater productivity, with fewer hours lost due to sickness and accidents.”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and safety is a vital part of any business helping maintain employees and customers wellbeing and creating awareness of risks, so that accidents can be prevented. Working Safely training enables a business or organisation to meet their health and safety responsibilities, giving them the knowledge and skills to protect their co-workers, customers and site visitors from risk.
The Employment Rights Act 1996 makes it a legal requirement for employers to protect their employees ‘against suffering any harm because of any reasonable actions they take on health and safety grounds.’ In addition to legal obligations, health and safety training also helps business reduce costs, lower risk, lower employee absence and minimise accident frequency. It can also lessen the threat of legal action and improve the businesses standing and reputation among suppliers, partners and stakeholders. It is therefore in the best interest of all businesses to embrace health and safety training, like the tried and tested IOSH Working Safely Health and Safety Course, which is specifically structured towards businesses and suitable for all sectors.
Approved IOSH training providers like Centaur Training Services deliver the Working Safely Course with a hands on, jargon-free format that will engage and inspire attendees. The course is filled with memorable and thought-provoking facts and case studies that help drive the points home over the whole course. Each module is backed by crystal clear examples and recognisable scenarios, and summaries reinforce the key learning points, including interactive games and quizzes, helping delegates learn in a refreshingly informal way. Attendance at the Working Safely Centaur Training course has helped a wide range of businesses achieve greater productivity, with fewer hours lost due to sickness and accidents, and encouraged development of company-wide safety awareness cultures, an increased appreciation for safety measures and an increase in active staff involvement to improve the workplace.
Delegates are evaluated using a multi-format question paper and a multiple-choice hazard spotting exercise. When you pass, you can choose to receive the IOSH Working safely certificate and/or the IOSH safety passport as proof of your qualification.
The course covers health, safety and environmental basics with focus on the following topics:
• Introducing working safely
• Defining hazard and risk
• Identifying common hazards
• Improving safety performance
• Protecting our environment
Working Safely training makes employees more aware of potential dangers, helps to make them feel valued and gives them confidence and clarity regarding safety in the workplace.
The course is delivered in just one day, including assessment so causes minimal disruption to working days and shifts, and provides efficient and effective learning – health, safety and environmental basics all covered in a single programme.
To find out more about the IOSH Working Safely course at Centaur Training and to get information about a wide range of other off and on-site, and e-training courses go to the Centaur website.
