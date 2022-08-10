Matt Goss Releases his Homecoming Single 'Are You Ready'

Cover art for 'Are You Ready' Matt Goss

Music legend Matt Goss is set to release his new single, 'Are You Ready' in association with Lewisham Records and Orbital Digital.

LONDON, ENGLAND, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After eleven successful years on the Las Vegas strip, music legend Matt Goss is set to release his new single, 'Are You Ready' in association with Lewisham Records and Orbital Digital.

The euphoric dance-pop anthem to be released on August 12th, is a celebration of Matt's return to the UK and fabulously showcases his immense talent and pop music roots.

It follows from the release of top ten album, 'The Beautiful Unknown' and spectacular concert at The London Palladium earlier this year and heralds the third chapter of a hugely successful career which has seen him go platinum multiple times, earn eight top 5 hits and enjoy an 11-year residency as a highly acclaimed Las Vegas showman.

Matt's homecoming journey begins with the release of 'Are You Ready' meaning 'ready for a brand new life' and signifying a new home and a new start for the award winning, multi platinum, singer songwriter.

'Are You Ready' demonstrates Matt's multi-instrumentalist talent; he also produced the song and performed all the backing vocals on the single.

Only yesterday London-born Matt left behind his 22 room home in the city of Vegas to make an ambitious return to where it all began.

“This is the city that made me who I am. It was time to come home and rekindle my love affair with London and its music scene. I am really excited about the release of 'Are You Ready' and hope that my fans will love it.

"I have some incredible plans for the rest of the year. New music is of course a massive part of it. But just watch this space, there's so much more"

The ‘When Will I Be Famous?’ hitmaker who has made a name on both sides of the Atlantic and sold 16 million albums worldwide as part of Bros, will undoubtedly live up to his promise.



'Are You Ready' teaser