MACAU, August 10 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Mulan"

Update Time: 2022-08-10 10:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 Low

Tropical storm “Mulan” is expected to move towards the area of Hainan and the Leizhou Peninsula. “Mulan” moves closest to Macao in the morning. Winds with signal No.8 level were recorded on the sea crossing bridge.

Under the influence of the broad circulation, its rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao. Winds will reach a wind level scale of 6-8, and have gusts. Occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms are also expected.

The public is advised to pay close attention to the latest weather information and take precautions against strong winds.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.