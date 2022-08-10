50 AMP Productions And Re-Logic Announce The Terraria Graphic Novel Series

50 AMP’s first title, “TERRARIA,” is based on one of the top 10 best-selling video games of all time, created by RE-LOGIC, launching in September.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by Grant Alter, 50 AMP PRODUCTIONS is a new publishing/ entertainment company that will be bringing some of the hottest properties to comics and graphic novels. The first project coming from 50 AMP PRODUCTIONS is based on “Terraria,” which has sold over 45 million copies.The collaboration between 50 AMP PRODUCTIONS and RE-LOGIC is not the first time “Terraria” has ventured into comics. In 2016, DC Comics released a one-shot “Terraria” comic book, which was sold with 2 miniature figures. The comics were sold exclusively at Toys “R” Us, where they immediately sold out. Occasionally, copies can be found for sale on eBay for over $60.“We’ve been working closely with our partners at 50 AMP PRODUCTIONS on all aspects of the graphic novels – from script to line-art to coloring and more, we really feel like these are a perfect balance between staying authentic to the Terraria experience while taking enough creative license to be able to craft an engaging story within the Terraria universe,” said Ted Murphy, Head of Business Strategy and Marketing for RE-LOGIC, creators of the “Terraria” video game.The single-issue comic books for this series will be available exclusively at www.50ampproductions.com along with some truly exciting collectible goodies.The collected edition graphic novels will receive a wide distribution to stores and outlets that carry fine graphic novels everywhere.Grant Alter brings well over a decade of experience in the world of comics and publishing, having served as a writer, editor, and Editor-in-Chief. Dean Koontz, Charlaine Harris, Stephen King, Paulo Coelho, The Dresden Files, the prequel to Game of Thrones, Wheel of Time, Marvel Comics, Image Comics, Devil’s Due, Dabel Brothers, Dynamite Entertainment, Random House and Harper Collins are a few of the projects, people, and companies Alter has had the pleasure of being involved with over the years.Along with Grant comes a solid team led by Creative Consultant, Andrew Cosby, co-founder of BOOM! Studio and co-creator of the hit SyFy TV series Eureka; and Creative Director Dave Lanphear, a veteran in the comics industry, having worked for Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Image Comics, CrossGen, Sony Pictures, and many other media companies.50 AMP PRODUCTIONS CEO, Grant Alter said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with RE-LOGIC to tell a compelling original story that people of all ages can relate to, while ensuring that it adheres as closely to the existing elements of the game itself. We made this book to be accessible for new fans, but enjoyable for the fans who have supported this game for over a decade.”For updates, previews, and details on upcoming titles from 50 AMP PRODUCTIONS, visit www.50ampproductions.com FOLLOW 50 AMP PRODUCTIONS ONLINE50 AMP Twitter: @50amppro 50 AMP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/50amppro 50 AMP Website: http://www.50ampproductions.com Get in touch with 50 AMP PRODUCTIONS: info@50ampproductions.comABOUT RE-LOGICRe-Logic is a rapidly growing Indie gaming development & publishing company headed by Andrew “Redigit” Spinks.Best known for its core franchise, Terraria - the revolutionary 2D Sandbox Adventure game that has entertained millions across PC, Console, and mobile platforms - Re-Logic strives to maintain innovation in gaming without abandoning its indie roots.Through the development of groundbreaking games and publishing partnerships with other top-notch Indie developers, Re-Logic seeks to showcase and evolve the limits of what Indie gaming can be.ABOUT TERRARIADig. Fight. Explore. Build. Terraria is a 2D action-adventure sandbox video game developed by Re-Logic. Blending elements of classic action games with the freedom of sandbox-style creativity, Terraria is a unique gaming experience where both the journey and the destination are as unique as the players themselves.Driven by ongoing development and support that has seen the game grow from ~250 items and ~20 enemies to over 5000 items and over 400 enemies over the years, Terraria has amassed a large community of loyal fans across a variety of platforms. With over 46.1 million copies sold as of the middle of 2022, Terraria is one of the top-selling video game franchises of all time.Initially released for PC in 2011, Terraria is currently available for play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Android/iOS mobile devices. Older video game consoles (Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo 2DS/3DS, Nintendo Wii U) have an earlier version of Terraria also available for play.For further information, check out https://terraria.org or contact business@re-logic.com or media@re-logic.comABOUT 50 AMP PRODUCTIONS50 Amp Productions is a group of talented individuals whose mission is to bring the best of the world of gaming to comics, graphic novels, TV, and film.