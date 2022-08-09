Communities to support ex-offenders

Kolo’ale CHS students listening to YRP educational awareness

Yellow Ribbon Project (YRP) within CSSI called on communities to support and give a second chance to ex-offenders when they’re released from the correctional centres.

In an educational awareness talk held at West Kola Ridge and Kolo’ale Community High School. YRP Chairman Inspector Jimmy Aega reiterate that this program is designed to inspire community action to support the rehabilitation, regeneration and reintegration (RRR) of ex-offenders back to their families and communities.

As far as the rehabilitation of inmates is concerned, about 80% of activities are conducted by the Correctional Service with the support from service providers and key partners. Meanwhile, the remaining 20% of emanates from families, communities, schools and Churches by support ex-offenders. As a result, a safe, secure and prosperous Solomon Islands is attained. Reduction of crimes committed and re-offenses are more likely to eventuate.

YRP Chairman acknowledged and thanked the Kolo’ale Community High School Principal, Staff, Students and West Kola Ridge Community Leaders, men women, youths and children for accepting their request, purposely to raise awareness, accept ex-offenders and take actions to unlock the second prison, they often find themselves in.

Meanwhile Kolo’ale CHS Principal Mr Simon Tepuke thanked the YRP Chairman and team for the educational talk and especially for presenting soccer balls and volleyballs to the school.

CSSI Press