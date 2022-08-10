Read more about The agenda for the September Parole Board monthly meeting is published
Board Meeting Agenda
September 7, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location:
Parole Board Hearing Room
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Terry Barnard
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from June 8, 2022, Board Meeting
V. Old Business
None
VI. New Business
A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training and Investigations
B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)
VIII. Adjournment