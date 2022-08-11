Property Management Firm Servicon Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Obtain Property to Rent to Tourists
Servicon’s accommodation will be available for a short-term or long-term stay at an affordable rate
Everyone knows booking a hotel in London is expensive, especially for tourists. We want to provide affordable serviced accommodation for them”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Servicon, a property management firm in London, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help obtain a property that it will then rent on a short-term or long-term basis to tourists as part of a serviced accommodation.
— Mascot Ayere
“Everyone knows booking a hotel in London is expensive, especially for tourists. We want to provide affordable serviced accommodation for them,” said Mascot Ayere, the founder of Servicon.
A serviced accommodation is a type of furnished accommodation that is available for a short- or long-term stay, explained Ayere. It comes with all the comforts required to feel at home: space to relax, amenities like phone and Wi-Fi and utilities. This type of accommodation may also offer facilities similar to those offered by hotels.
Ayere, a mechanical and manufacturing engineer graduate from the University of Greenwich, has registered Servicon as an official property management company. Servicon manages properties and provides landlords with guaranteed rent each month.
His first goal is to make Servicon legally compliant as a service accommodation business, which costs approximately £1,500. He also seeks funding to pay the first month’s rent and deposit, which is approximately £6,000.
Contributors of £200 or more will receive 10 percent off a booking at a Servicon-serviced accommodation site.
For a contribution of £500 or more, Ayere will create a 3D photo slideshow using up to 150 photos.
For a contribution of £1,000 or more, Ayere will provide a one-year, one-on-one mentorship on property management.
Any property that will be used as a serviced accommodation business will be done with the knowledge of the landlord, Ayere said.
“We at Servicon are taking matters into our own hands, to do something about the difficulty in finding accommodation at an affordable price in London,” Ayere said. “We need some additional help from investors and donors.”
To contribute to the crowdfunding campaign, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-provide-home-for-tourists
To learn more about Servicon, visit servicon.co.uk
