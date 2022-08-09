Submit Release
Deputy Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Pak Meeting with Republic of Korea (ROK) Officials to Address the DPRK Cyber Threat

Today, Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Dr. Jung Pak hosted ROK Director General for North Korean Nuclear Affairs Lee Taewoo and a delegation of technical and policy experts to discuss the increasing DPRK cyber threat.  The meeting addressed the dangers posed by the DPRK cyber program and focused on strategies to combat Pyongyang’s ongoing attempts to generate revenue for its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs through malicious cyber activity.

The meeting further highlighted U.S. commitment to working closely with like-minded countries to focus attention on and counter disruptive, destructive, or otherwise destabilizing behaviors in cyberspace. Deputy Special Representative Pak reiterated the U.S. commitment to continue close cooperation with the Yoon administration on addressing the cyber threat posed by the DPRK.

