Electromagnetic Security Consortium Announces Formation
The Electromagnetic Security Consortium (ESC) is proud to announce official formation and acceptance of initial members.OWINGS MILLS, MD, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electromagnetic Security Consortium (ESC) is proud to announce official formation and acceptance of initial members. The ESC has been created to advance electromagnetic protection capabilities for the Nation through modernizing technologies, standards, and best practices by deploying real-world solutions at unprecedented scales. Our members provide electromagnetic solutions that mitigate both environmental and man-made electromagnetic threats such as electromagnetic pulse (EMP), data theft, hacking, and malicious directed energy attacks. The increased use of cellular, WiFi, near-field, satellite and expanding 5G networks exponentially increase the vulnerabilities to our critical infrastructure, national security, private sector data security, and intellectual property. Physical protection and detection of electromagnetic threats must be part of a comprehensive and effective mitigation strategy. Additionally, emerging threats to human health represents a new motivation for electromagnetic protection. ESC is dedicated to tackling these challenges through incubation, prototyping and large-scale deployment of electromagnetic solutions.
"Formation of the ESC comes at a pivotal time when electromagnetic threats are evolving and the need for mitigation strategies is growing exponentially," said CD Madsen, Chairmen of ESC. This consortium is open to end-users, prime contractors, security consultants, architectural firms, general and specialty contractors, technology and product providers, and members from government and academia. "The ESC is a one-stop-shop for electromagnetic security and protection experts and a unified voice of our industry," said Karsten Olson, VP of Marketing, "we will be the conduit for government, end-users, academia and industry to develop and deploy, technologies, cost effective solutions, standards, and industry best practices."
About the Electromagnetic Security Consortium
The Electromagnetic Security Consortium (ESC) is an industry led and member owned consortium that collaborates with federal agencies, national labs, academia, and industry to accelerate and facilitate Electromagnetic Protection (EP) solutions for US Federal and Industrial Base Critical Infrastructure. As the United States continues to make enormous investments in critical infrastructure and U.S. resiliency, the ESC and its members will play a key role in ensuring our Nation is secure.
