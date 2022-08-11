Good Greek Moving & Storage Is Excited to be Named FAU Athletics Total Relocation Solutions Partner Florida-based moving company will be the Official Total Relocation Solutions Provider for FAU Athletics Good Greek Moving & Storage

The Florida-based moving company founded by a former law enforcement officer will be the Official Total Relocation Solutions Provider for FAU Athletics.

We’re looking forward to supporting the FAU Owls as they expand their national footprint” — Good Greek CEO Spero Georgedakis

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Greek Moving & Storage , the largest moving company in Florida, announced it will be the Official Moving Partner and Total Relocation Solutions Provider for FAU Athletics. The new sponsorship agreement was secured on behalf of Florida Atlantic University by LEARFIELD’s Florida Atlantic Sports Properties , the Owls’ exclusive multimedia rightsholder.“We’re excited to bring FAU into the fold,” says Good Greek Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis. “They’re joining a conference that stretches from Kansas to New England. We’re looking forward to supporting the FAU Owls as they expand their national footprint.”The new agreement includes sponsorship and marketing opportunities for FAU’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball teams, as well as certain special events. The three-year agreement runs through June 2025.“We appreciate the support of Good Greek Moving & Storage, and we’re proud to welcome them to the FAU family,” said Florida Atlantic Sports Properties General Manager Kevin Crossman.Located in Boca Raton, Fla., FAU has more than 30,000 students. The university participates in NCAA Division I athletics. In July 2023, FAU is slated to join the American Athletic Conference.With more than 500 employees, Good Greek Moving and Storage offers high-quality, professional relocation services, including in-person proposals with guaranteed pricing, and climate-controlled secure storage facilities monitored 24/7 with CCTV. The company provides local, nationwide, and international moving services. In addition to moving and storage, Good Greek offers junk removal and enclosed auto transport services, as well as, real estate and insurance services as part of its Total Relocation Solutions for consumers and businesses.Good Greek Moving and Storage provides transportation services for a host of Florida universities, including the University of Florida, the University of Miami, and Florida International University.About Good Greek Moving and StorageGood Greek Moving and Storage is the only company in Florida offering Total Relocation Services to its customers. In addition to safe and comprehensive moving services, Good Greek now offers real estate services. Soon, Good Greek will make insurance services and mortgage services available to its clients.The Good Greek Way encourages faith, honesty, strength, and courage in everyday life. Led by a former Miami police officer, Good Greek Moving and Storage established the non-profit Good Greek Foundation in 2022. Good Greek Moving and Storage prides itself on being active in the communities it serves and proudly supports the Homeless Commission of Palm Beach County and the American Red Cross, among other organizations.Good Greek Moving and Storage, headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, has been in business for more than 25 years. The company has locations in Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, FL.

Good Greek Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis