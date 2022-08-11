DIVAU Launches Silicone Stretch Lids on Amazon to Combat Environmental Pollution
Reusable silicone food and beverage covers replace plastic wrap and aluminum foil that are extremely harmful to the environment.
This is a better design than the older silicone lids where the side was perpendicular to the main body - these lids will fit snugly on a much wider range of sizes.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIVAU launches an eco-friendly, reusable silicone lids line on Amazon to help reduce the use of plastic wrap for food and beverages. Plastic pollution adversely affects the environment and is a significant problem. The use of aluminum foil, single-use plastic wraps, and other harmful plastics negatively impact the environment, affecting the atmosphere, waterways, and overall health of humans and animals. Adopting eco-friendly trends like using reusable silicone stretch lids instead of plastic wrap will drastically reduce the toxic waste on the planet.
— Amazon reviewer 'ring0'
Designed to fit over most containers, these silicone stretch lids provide an airtight seal to extend the shelf life of food and eliminate the need for plastic wraps, baggies, or your traditional containers. In comparison to the old lids, these new lids are superior, according to an Amazon reviewer who wrote, “The side of these lids come sharply inward from the edge. This is a better design than the older silicone lids where the side was perpendicular to the main body - these lids will fit snugly on a much wider range of sizes.” The covers' natural suction allows them to stretch and stick to any container opening, creating an airtight seal. Stay-grip design prevents spills and fits over all types of glass cookware, bowls, plates, jars, and even hard fruits like avocados, pineapples, and watermelon.
DIVAU silicone lids for bowls and food covers are reusable, unlike other food covers that can never be used again. Unlike plastic wraps, baggies, or disposable containers that are only recommended for one-time use, these lids can be reused repeatedly.
Furthermore, individuals can store their groceries and meal prep for days with the variety of lid sizes available for food and beverage containers. Lids are available in a package of 12: six (6) for food and six (6) for beverages. The universal food lids come in six sizes, and the universal beverage lids come in three sizes.
Silicone lids from DIVAU are dishwasher, freezer, microwave safe, BPA-free, lead-free, plastic-free, and phthalate-free, LFGB certified. These bundled food and beverage lids are clear and come in a variety of fun colors. They are sold on Amazon for under $20.
Silicone Stretch Lids