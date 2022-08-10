JEFERY LEVY ANNOUNCES NEW SERIES "BLUES TRAVELER" TO STAR NASHVILLE BLUES VIRTUOSO JUSTIN JOHNSON
In "Blues Traveler" Nashville Blues legend Justin Johnson travels the world, playing and recording with famous musicians in every country.LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Blues Traveler" Nashville Blues legend Justin Johnson travels the world, playing and recording with famous musicians in every country. It is like "No Reservations" but with Music instead of food. The theme is: Music Is The Universal Language that can bring the world together. In each episode, Justin arrives in foreign city (or American city) hooks up with one or two or three famous players from that culture. They discuss music while noodling around/jamming. Next Justin explores some local acts with his new friends. They begin to write a song together.
Justin and his local friends record the song they have written together. A little dinner and jam to celebrate the recording.
Justin and his friends play a show in which we see/hear them play the song they have recorded Wrap up sequence -- Justin revisiting his adventures in the city with Narration of his shared experience, reinforcing our theme that MUSIC is the universal language with the power to bring the world together
ABOUT JEFERY LEVY:
Jefery Levy is a writer, director, and producer. He has written, directed and produced Six independent films (his debut film "Drive" won the Grand Critics award {FIPRESCI} at the 1991 Venice Film Festival, and his other films have been in the competition of such festivals as Sundance, San Sebastian, Venice and many many more). He has directed over 200 hours of television. He has sold multiple pilots as a writer, directed several pilots (for shows such as "Eureka" and event film/pilots such as "Invincible" {exec produced by Mel Gibson & Jet Li}), and served as a director and producer on acclaimed series such as CSI, Rescue Me, Monk, Dark Angel, Profiler and Ghost Whisperer.
Levy was born in Brooklyn, New York, but spent most of his childhood in Culver City, California. He graduated from Beverly Hills High School and UCLA, and received an MFA from UCLA, and a JD Degree from Loyola Law School.
