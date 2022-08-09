Program Finalized for Major Electronics Manufacturing Conference, SMTA International
The SMTA announced that the technical program of their annual conference, SMTA International, is finalized and registration is now open.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SMTA announced that the technical program of their annual conference, SMTA International, is finalized and registration is now open. The event will be held October 31 - November 3, 2022 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN, USA.
The four-day conference includes the latest electronics manufacturing research and technology from major manufacturers such as AMD, Cisco Systems, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell FM&T, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, John Deere Intelligent Solutions Group, L3Harris, Nokia Bell Labs, NXP Semiconductors, Raytheon Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Safran Electronics, Sandia National Laboratories, several universities, and more.
Over 100 presentations are organized into the following technical tracks:
• Advanced Packaging (APT)
• High Performance and Reliability (HPR)
• Interconnect Research and Reliability (IRR)
• Low Temperature Solder (LTS)
• Manufacturing Excellence (MFX)
• Materials for Electronics (MAT)
• Medical & Defense Symposium (MD)
• Technical Innovations (TI)
• Test and Inspection (INS)
The annual Women’s Leadership Program is planned for Tuesday, November 1. This complimentary program features career development presentations and speed mentoring sessions, closing with a Connection Reception.
On November 2 and 3, the SMTA International Exposition will showcase equipment and materials from electronics manufacturing technology solutions providers. In addition to SMTAI, attendees to the expo will is one of six shows co-located with Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis at the convention center. More than 500 exhibiting companies and over 4000 attendees are expected to participate across the six design and manufacturing shows combined, bringing together one of the largest audiences of engineering and manufacturing professionals in the Midwest.
Registration to attend the conference and expo is now available online.
For more information on SMTA International please contact Karlie Severinson: (smtai@smta.org) or +1-952-920-7682 or visit the event website.
