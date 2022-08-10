Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,552 in the last 365 days.

3-Week Phlebotomy Technician Program Now Available in San Mateo

CalRegional Phlebotomy students practice blood draws on each other at the CalRegional Training Institute in Fairfield, CA.

CalRegional Phlebotomy students practice blood draws on each other at the CalRegional Training Institute in Fairfield, CA.

Highly acclaimed for its fast and affordable vocational training programs, CalRegional is gearing up for a new wave of students in San Mateo.

We’re ecstatic to announce the opening of our Phlebotomy Training Program in San Mateo. This new endeavor further expands our mission of making career pathways accessible for everyone.”
— Mike McDevitt, COO at CalRegional
SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CalRegional today announced the opening of their celebrated Phlebotomy Technician Program in San Mateo in partnership with San Mateo Adult & Career Education. The program is a fast, affordable, and rewarding opportunity for busy adults to begin training for a new healthcare career.

The Phlebotomy Technician Program has grown in rapid popularity throughout California because:

- Students can graduate in as little as three weeks.
- Tuition is only $2,995, and students graduate debt-free.
- 90% of CalRegional students pass the National Certification Exam.

The program will now be available in San Mateo, with Saturday classes starting on September 24, 2022, and weekday classes starting on October 3, 2022. For more information or to enroll in CalRegional’s Phlebotomy Technician Program, click here.

About CalRegional: CalRegional, short for Career Accelerated Learning Regional Education Centers, started under Adventus Education LLC in 2015 in Fairfield, CA. With accessibility in mind, we began expanding by partnering with more public and private educational institutions. Today, our career training programs are implemented in education centers nationwide. They are responsible for training more than 17,000 students who, in turn, have been hired by leading medical facilities, including Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health, Quest Diagnostics, and LabCorp.

JeriLynn Thorpe
CalRegional
+1 800-927-5159
info@calregional.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

3-Week Phlebotomy Technician Program Now Available in San Mateo

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.