3-Week Phlebotomy Technician Program Now Available in San Mateo
Highly acclaimed for its fast and affordable vocational training programs, CalRegional is gearing up for a new wave of students in San Mateo.
We’re ecstatic to announce the opening of our Phlebotomy Training Program in San Mateo. This new endeavor further expands our mission of making career pathways accessible for everyone.”SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CalRegional today announced the opening of their celebrated Phlebotomy Technician Program in San Mateo in partnership with San Mateo Adult & Career Education. The program is a fast, affordable, and rewarding opportunity for busy adults to begin training for a new healthcare career.
— Mike McDevitt, COO at CalRegional
The Phlebotomy Technician Program has grown in rapid popularity throughout California because:
- Students can graduate in as little as three weeks.
- Tuition is only $2,995, and students graduate debt-free.
- 90% of CalRegional students pass the National Certification Exam.
The program will now be available in San Mateo, with Saturday classes starting on September 24, 2022, and weekday classes starting on October 3, 2022. For more information or to enroll in CalRegional’s Phlebotomy Technician Program, click here.
About CalRegional: CalRegional, short for Career Accelerated Learning Regional Education Centers, started under Adventus Education LLC in 2015 in Fairfield, CA. With accessibility in mind, we began expanding by partnering with more public and private educational institutions. Today, our career training programs are implemented in education centers nationwide. They are responsible for training more than 17,000 students who, in turn, have been hired by leading medical facilities, including Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health, Quest Diagnostics, and LabCorp.
