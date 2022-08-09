Missouri Attorney General’s Office Secures 125 Convictions Across Missouri Since 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his team of special prosecutors within the Public Safety division of his office that aid local prosecutors across the state has secured 125 criminal convictions since January 3, 2019, when he was sworn in as Attorney General. These cases reflect pleas, jury verdicts, and bench verdicts.

“The Public Safety section of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office is staffed by talented prosecutors who aid local prosecutors in complex, difficult cases. To date, my Office has helped to obtain 125 convictions, an important milestone in the fight against violent crime,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “As Attorney General, one of my priorities has been and remains obtaining justice for victims and aiding local prosecutors in this pursuit is one of the ways that my Office works every day to take violent criminals off the streets of Missouri.”

A select group of Assistant Attorneys General (AAGs) in the Public Safety section of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office assist local prosecutors throughout the state on complex cases such as murders, rapes, and other heinous crimes. These seasoned prosecutors come in wherever needed to ensure that local prosecutors have the resources necessary to obtain justice for victims and their loved ones.

Some of the more serious convictions secured by these special prosecutors include:

State v. Antonio Muldrew: This case was prosecuted by Attorney General Schmitt personally. Muldrew shot and killed Abdulrauf Kadir on July 6, 2014 in a convenience store robbery in St. Louis City. Mr. Kadir was working at the store to save money to bring his wife and children to St. Louis. Muldrew was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

State v. Nancy Sander and State v. Elizabeth Kilgore: This case was prosecuted by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the St. Clair County PA Daniel Dysart. Nancy Sander worked together with Elizabeth Killgore to ambush and kill Nancy's son-in-law Lance Kilgore. Nancy Sander distracted Lance Kilgore while a third participant snuck up and shot Lance Kilgore in St. Claire County. Elizabeth Kilgore was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole plus 10 years; Nancy Sander's sentencing will be held in September, 2022.

State v. Michael Moore: Moore raped and sodomized his young niece, who reported his abuse in Scott County. Moore was convicted of first-degree statutory rape and sentenced to 23 years.

State v. James D. Cummings: During a standoff with police in Carter County, Cummings shot a law enforcement officer 5 times resulting in 13 bullet wounds. Cummings also shot another law enforcement officer 1 time, and shot at 2 other law enforcement officers who thankfully were not injured. Cummings was convicted of all charges and sentencing will be held September, 2022.

State v. Eric Lawson: Lawson shot and killed the mother of his child, Breiana Ray, and Breiana’s mother in St. Louis City. Lawson was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

State v. Pamela Birmingham: Pamela Birmingham was the city clerk for Greenville, Missouri and used her position as a public official to write herself checks payable from the City of Greenville’s accounts in addition to overpaying herself by tens of thousands of dollars. Birmingham was convicted of a Class B felony of Receiving Stolen Property and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and ordered to pay $168,957 in restitution to the City of Greenville.

State v. Sadiq Moore: This case was prosecuted by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Audrain County PA Jacob Shellabarger in Audrain County. Sadiq Moore and two other codefendants committed a home invasion in Mexico, Missouri. The home owner, Chance Davis, was shot and killed, while his girlfriend, two children, and dog were also home. Moore was convicted of second-degree murder, and his sentencing is set for November, 2022. The codefendant’s trials are set for later this year.

State v. James Addie: This case was prosecuted by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Marion County PA Talley Smith in Marion County. James Addie shot his fiancé before leaving her in a ditch to die. Addie was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

State v. Edward Schrock: Edward Schrock sexually abused many of his younger female family members over a period of five years. A law enforcement investigation revealed that Schrock had sexually abused many, many children as far back as the 1990s in Missouri, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. Schrock was convicted of first-degree statutory sodomy and sentenced to 72 years in prison.

State v. Hunter Alvin and State v. Charles King: Alvin and King gave the victim—the goddaughter of one of the defendants—drugs and alcohol until she became unconscious. Then the defendants raped and sodomized the victim multiple times and filmed their crimes on a VHS tape. Alvin was sentenced to 18 years in prison; King was sentenced to 17 years in prison.



