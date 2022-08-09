MY TRY-ANGLE Compact, Hand, Wrist, Arm Strengthening Device for Gamers from ESports Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Levi Harrison
Dr. Levi Harrison, Orthopedic surgeon, Esports doctor, gamer, author, fitness pro developed My Try-Angle for gamers, & anyone who texts & uses a computer.
People think gamers are alone playing games, but we are a global international community interacting with people from different countries that is inclusive & accepting of people without judgment.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My TRY-ANGLE is a revolutionary and effective Hand, Wrist, and Arm Strengthening Device available on www.amazon and www.mytryangle.com ($19.99).
— Dr. Levi Harrison
Years in development, Dr. Levi Harrison created this compact and flexible device to help gamers with their speed, endurance, and flexibility. Easy-to-use with Dr. Levi’s simple exercises, included on the My Try-Angle website, done just minutes a day, increases strength and endurance for people of all ages. My TRY-ANGLE will minimize pain and increase hand strength to help with everyday hand activities. It comes in three different weight strengths and is suitable for all active hands.
Dr. Levi Harrison, an avid worldwide gamer himself, created the Try-Angle after witnessing how pain and unnecessary injury can disrupt life’s work and passion. After more than a decade of extensive design, research, test and experimentation, the TRY-ANGLE emerged as a simple, portable and effective way for anyone and everyone to protect and strengthen hands, wrists, and forearms.
Explains, Dr. Levi, “Being a gamer myself I looked at the global esports and gaming community as a disenfranchised part of society. People often think that we gamers are alone in our rooms playing games, but we are really not alone. We are actually embracing a global, international community. Often, we’re playing with people from different countries. They don’t even speak our language, but they speak the language of gaming, and the language of gaming is about inclusivity, about accepting people for who they are without any judgment about their race, their creed, their gender, their gender identity. I’m proud to be the first worldwide gamer and Esports doctor for this community.”
More information is available at: https://www.mytryangle.com/; $19.99 includes access to Dr. Levi’s exercises. Done just minutes daily will minimize pain and increase hand strength, speed and flexibility, and prevent injuries.
Dr. Levi Harrison: https://drleviharrison.com/ is an Orthopedic hand surgeon, author, speaker, fitness professional, gamer and E-Sports doctor. Director for International Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles, volunteers for host of charities including Wounded Warrior Project, Diamond In The Raw Foundation, TD Bland Family Foundation, Appalachian Charities, ND Alumni Foundation, the SPCA, and more. He extends free care to Veterans, children and those who are uninsured. IG @drleviharrison
In addition to gamers, My TRY-ANGLE is perfect for anyone who uses their hands:
• Athletes
• Military
• Seniors
• Physical Therapists
• Rehab
• Healthcare workers
• Artists
• Musicians
• Chefs
• Carpal Tunnel
• Anyone who uses a phone or computer
My TRY-ANGLE is a perfect gift or stocking stuffer.
Part of all proceeds from sales of My TRY-ANGLE goes to veteran’s charities (i.e., Wounded Warrior Project) and the Make A Wish Foundation.
Dr. Levi Harrison is available for interviews and appearances.
