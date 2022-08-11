Canadian Democratic Experiment
World’s First Test of Flash-Card Democracy Rooted in Words of Plato
A quote widely attributed to Plato states "The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." While there are different interpretations of exactly what Plato meant, a modern interpretation might be that we end up with bad or evil governments (including men, women and all other gender identifications) when we're not well informed. Unfortunately, many voters around the globe are not well informed when they cast their ballots.
— Plato
In this regard, a new tool aimed at encouraging more informed participation in the democratic process has just launched. The Flash-Card Democracy Web APP is available for Albertans to study the proposed Alberta Provincial Police Service and participate in an online poll to indicate if they support or oppose it. Key to all polls is that users must demonstrate learned knowledge before participating. Passing a timed test generates a verification code, which is the key to polling. The APP works over the Internet on almost any device.
Accordingly, the knowledge test is what differentiates Flash-Card Democracy from other polls. It requires users to have in-depth understanding of all sides of a given issue. This serves to give a voice to people and groups that might not be heard otherwise. For example, in a leadership race for a political party, users would be required to have knowledge of all the candidates before polling.
The result is that Flash-Card Democracy encourages users to be better informed, reading newspapers, watching news, & discussing issues with friends. In addition, the informed nature of our polls provides a trusted source of influence. Those unable to spend the time necessary to participate can see the poll results and take guidance if they choose to.
Regarding trust, Flash-Card Democracy aims to be as open and transparent as possible. Any media organization can request permission to view polling results in real time, utilizing a link directly on the site to a report that shows the date/time & partial IP address of each person polling. The APP prevents multiple votes.
In addition, Flash-Card Democracy endeavors to be unbiased and to provide accurate information. Critical to this is revealing sources. For example, if information is provided by a candidate in a leadership campaign, this would be cited as the source, so users can decide on the credibility of information provided.
Looking to the future, one goal of Flash-Card Democracy is to attempt to bridge the political divide in society. COVID-19 restrictions increased these divisions to unprecedented levels. Most people take little or no time to explore ideas from all sides of the political spectrum. Flash-Card Democracy polls require this exploration, which might serve to encourage better understanding from those on opposing sides of the political fence.
Contact: Barry Moore. 403-246-5472/403-463-2004
info@flashcardmania.com www.flashcarddemocracy.com
About Flash-Card Democracy
Flash-Card Democracy is part of the Flash-Card Mania Web APP, which was created in 2015. Unlike other APPS where ownership is concentrated among a few wealthy owners, Flash-Card Mania is designed to generate an income for anyone that wants to participate in the project by registering a domain name and creating content. Related projects already a part of Flash-Card Mania include Flash-Card Beatles, Flash-Card Travel, Flash-Card California, Flash-Card Bible and more.
Future plans for Flash-Card Democracy include turning it into a non-profit society so that it can receive donations to enable it to fund advertising of polls and publishing results in various media.
Also see: Interview with The Western Standard (starts at 51 minutes, link below)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEusmys3L7k
Flash-Card Democracy Overview