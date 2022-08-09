Fracture Makes Statement Gallery Walls Easy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fracture, a Florida-based wall decor brand that prints photos directly onto glass, is changing wall decor as we know it. With over 1.4 million orders to date, Fracture photo printing turns cherished memories into beautiful glass photo prints. Since the company’s founding in 2009, Fracture has expanded its product suite and features to offer more variety and customization. Notably, Fracture glass prints can be ordered as a set to create unique photo arrangements. Customers can turn their favorite photos into a cohesive, statement gallery wall known as Fracture’s Photo Wall.
With Photo Walls, Fracture aims to solve the problem of which photo prints to use or group together, as well as where and how to position them. Photo Walls provide a hassle-free solution, perfect for customers who have several great photos that make it difficult to choose just one to print on glass. When it comes to elevating home decor, Photo Walls bring a room together by introducing a stunning statement gallery wall. Photo Wall customers report that this often becomes a focal piece in their homes that acts as a great conversation starter.
Each Fracture Photo Wall layout features between 3-6 prints, depending on the layout type. Fracture encourages customers to consider whether they’d like their gallery wall to follow a theme, such as vacation, wedding, or pets. Then, customers can group their photos into the chosen category and narrow down their favorites.
There are various options for Photo Wall layouts to suit customers’ individual picture wall tastes; Finnigan has a completely horizontal pattern, Marlowe and Rajah take up more vertical space, and Frankie and Ruby have a long diagonal reach (all aptly and uniquely named after Fracture pets). For whichever layout customers choose, the process is simple. First, customers decide where in their home they want to display their gallery wall. Next, customers should measure the total amount of space available for that particular wall. (Fracture’s suggestion for the optimal distance between glass prints is 1.5 inches.) For reference, also include the estimated total dimensions of each Photo Wall under their product descriptions to ensure accurate measuring.
Not only were Fracture’s eight unique Photo Wall layouts designed to be aesthetic and eye-catching, but also easy to put together. Customers don’t need to be design experts or have to think twice about design or mounting logistics; each Photo Wall comes with a user-friendly paper template that shows customers exactly where to place each screw to ensure accurate spacing of glass prints. Moreover, tools for mounting Fracture Photo Walls are included in the recyclable packaging, so hanging them is hassle-free.
With glowing customer reviews, Fracture has certainly changed and elevated the gallery wall game. Fracture Photo Walls are available for purchase online at Fracture’s Photo Walls page and ship all over the world from Alachua, Florida.
