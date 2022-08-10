One Of A Kind Alternative Rap Music: Mayne Continues To Flaunt His Gripping Tracks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Channeling songs that speak to the soul and awareness, Mayne is creating quite a buzz by immersing his listeners in original and relatable musical compositions. Despite coming from modest means, he beat all the odds and made his mark in the music industry as a recording artist who means business. Being the founder of the brand 3rd Eye Logic (3EL), Mayne found the perfect tools to independently showcase not just his musical caliber but also his prowess in his ventures - 3rd Eye Logic Clothing, Meditation Supplies, and 3rd Eye Logic Film Production.
His most recently released track, "Still Gon Do It," pays testament to his seasoned musical ethos, presenting listeners with memorable rhythms and catchy melodies that captivate and enthrall.
Mayne's vibrant discography draws inspiration from real-life situations, touching a range of diverse themes and delivering thought-provoking lyricism. This year alone, he released the EP “Ball, Today, Ase,” the tracks “Odyssey,” “Yah,” “Know,” “Flip It,” and the aforementioned above, “Still Gon Do It.” Jeffrey T Bets and Young C Beats produced most of the tracks, and all were carefully written and recorded by Mayne. He believes that all forms of music have an energy that's connected, negative or positive. He also hopes to impart guidance through his music and inspire anyone in a low state to overcome and break through obstacles.
Standing out in the world of Hip-hop with the power of his soul-stirring vocals and flow, the talented powerhouse conjures multiple different styles - from blues to alternative rock and rap, while always staying true to his spiritual character. Denoted by all music genres, Mayne shares, “You have to listen closely to my music because I can have double meanings throughout the whole track. I think that’s just a part of my poetry style. Most of my covers to my music are my vision, and I try to get them created deep as the songs are. I would like it to come to life when you look at the cover and listen to the song.”
Check out Mayne’s records via your favorite streaming platform, including Spotify. Purchase 3rd Eye Logic’s merchandise through his official website, and follow Mayne on Instagram to keep track of new releases and endeavors.
Jamel DeMarco Swain, professionally known as Mayne, is a spiritually-focused artist speaking to the emotions and psyche rather than the “ego.” He was born in Mississippi, moved from Milwaukee to Indianapolis, and finally settled in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where he spent most of his childhood. He was the only boy amongst four siblings and was raised by a hardworking single mother. Despite growing up in a neighborhood pledged with violence and drugs, he saw life from a different perspective. He set his sights on keeping his hands clean for the sake of his family and future generations. Early on, he knew he needed to sacrifice and put in the sweat to grow. After high school, he joined the Marine Corps, and since he was always away from home, music was his main way to escape. He started writing, and that was when “Mayne” was born. After serving his time on active duty, he left as a veteran who was hungry to make music.
In 2006, he produced an EP, “Burn Da Game,” and went on live shows throughout the DMV area. Even with those milestones, he felt unhappy trying to please everybody except himself. After him getting a dose of reality with death, fake love situations, and his son being born, he decided to take a break. He didn’t plan on returning to the music scene, but due to several spiritual experiences, he was compelled to retake the journey and keep moving. Mayne’s first official EP was “Soul Speak,” released in 2018, followed by five singles. Then in 2020, “Ouroboros” EP came out, which features his critically-acclaimed track, “Think Bigger.”
Inspired by Blues, Funk, R&B, Hip-hop, and Rock music, Mayne believes that music is a gift given by the soul or energy that influences you. Known for his music that aims to help, inform, and uplift, Mayne has always been confident and never fails to shine through in everything he creates, making him one of today’s promising talents.
"The lips of wisdom are closed, except to the ears of understanding." - Mayne
