Public invited to share input on Taylor Bridge's future

CANADA, August 9 - Local residents, business and industry, and the public are invited to share input on the next stage of developing a long-term solution for the future of Taylor Bridge.

Phase 2 of engagement on the future of the bridge is open. This phase builds on the input received in fall 2021, when more than 1,000 comments were received through virtual open houses, surveys and written submissions. In Phase 1, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure also engaged local stakeholders who rely on the bridge the most, including industrial users, residents and businesses, and the public. A summary of the results from Phase 1 of public engagement is available here: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/What-We-Heard-Taylor-Bridge-Crossing-Phase-1.pdf

Input from Phase 1 helped shape concepts for the future of the bridge. The public and stakeholders can visit the following link to explore these concepts, learn more about the work underway, and share their input: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/taylorbridge/

Phase 2 also builds on the ongoing technical work that includes extensive geotechnical drilling, bridge inspections and in-stream inspections that include dive-team investigations for riverbed erosion and in-river geotechnical drilling. Since the field investigation program began in spring 2021, thorough technical analysis has been underway to better understand bridge and ground conditions. While the findings of these technical examinations will help guide planning for the future of Taylor Bridge, they also reaffirm the safety of the current bridge structure for motorists. The ministry is also conducting ongoing traffic studies, and assessment of community, economic and environmental conditions.

The Province is committed to upholding its obligations under Treaty 8 and to advancing lasting reconciliation with all the B.C. Treaty 8 First Nations. This will all be considered as the Province enters the next phase of engagement on the bridge’s future.

Taylor Bridge is an important connection for northeastern B.C. and the significant work underway will ensure a decision on the bridge is informed by and will serve the needs of all users.

Quick Facts: