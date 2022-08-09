Missouri Attorney General Files Amicus Brief in Support of Ending Unlawful CDC Mask Mandate

Aug 9, 2022, 11:59 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office joined 22 other states in filing an amicus brief in Health Freedom Defense Fund Inc. vs. Joseph R. Biden, opposing President Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) interstate travel mask mandate. The attorneys general argue that the district court correctly vacated the federal mask mandate, which exceeds the CDC’s authority and infringes on each state’s ability to enact its own public health rules.