VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs Surpass 80,000 Confirmed Job Hires for America’s Military-Affiliated Job Seekers
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs announce the verified placement of over 80,000 Military-Affiliated job seekers.FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetJobs (AKA Corporate America Supports You – CASY) and its sister organization, Military Spouse Jobs (AKA Military Spouse Corporate Career Network – MSCCN), are proud to announce the verified placement of over eighty-thousand transitioning service members, military veterans, retirees, National Guardsmen, Reservists, and military spouses.
Per Deb Kloeppel, Founder and President, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, "Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director for the Call of Duty Endowment, framed for me the best way to describe our historic successful job placements. He said, ‘80,000 verified hires could fill Yankee Stadium – TWICE!’, and that's when it hit me. Looking around Yankee Stadium in my mind and filling it twice with our job placement candidates is truly historic. 80,000 military families now have a fighting chance to earn a lifetime of income from our job placement services, which are also, lifetime services to them.”
The nonprofit 501(C)(3) organizations, chartered in 2010, were first awarded the Call of Duty Endowment Seal of Distinction in 2013. Since then, The Call of Duty Endowment has been a consistent and staunch supporter, recognizing VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs for their outstanding work, and quantifiable results, each year since.
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs operate solely through corporate grants and charitable donations with absolutely no cost to the military community they support. Furthermore, they spend ninety-six cents of every dollar in direct support of their military employment mission, making them some of the most, if not THE MOST, efficient and highest performing nonprofits in their segment.
The VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs team consists of a highly skilled group of training personnel, career advisors, and employer liaisons, most of whom are former military members or military spouses. Every day, these hard-charging folks engage their employer contacts and job candidates to find the most beneficial connections for everyone involved. Their high-touch personalized style is a hallmark of the organization’s success. They don’t just plug open positions; they’re committed to making career dreams happen.
To learn more about these wonderful organizations and their military employment mission, visit them at https://www.vetjobs.org and https://www.militaryspousejobs.org.
