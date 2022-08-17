Dental Implants in Springfield Affordable, Accessible, and Life Changing
DICE Dental offers dental implants in Springfield, starting at only $750.
Dental implants do an amazing job of restoring the appearance of a patient’s smile.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants are available in Springfield, PA from DICE Dental. Owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, DICE Dental specializes in high-quality, yet affordable, cosmetic dentistry. Services include crowns, dentures, extractions, and dental implants.
— Dr. Katie Alger
Because of their longevity, durability, and natural appearance, dental implants are the most popular service offered by DICE Dental.
During a dental implants procedure, a missing tooth root is replaced by a titanium screw. Over time, the patient’s jawbone will heal around the screw. Then, a custom-made crown is added. This crown looks and feels like the patient’s natural teeth, so it seamlessly blends in with the patient’s smile.
Dental implants in Springfield start at only $750. This low price is extended to all patients whether or not they have insurance.
Dentures are another popular service offered by Dr. Alger and her team. Dentures in Springfield start at only $499. Conventional and implant-retained dentures are both available.
To learn more about affordable dental implants from the Springfield dentist, and to request an appointment, visit https://dice-dental.com/springfield/. New patients are welcome.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
