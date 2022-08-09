Submit Release
West Virginia Successfully Transitions to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) reports that West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number (988).  

Since the new three-digit dialing code went live on July 16, 2022, 855 calls have been received. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, is operated in West Virginia by First Choice Services and funded by the BBH. 

“The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “With options for using 988 through voice calls, chat, and text, individuals can receive the help they need in the way that is most convenient and comfortable.”


Funding for the transition was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. To learn more about 988, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988.

